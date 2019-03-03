Maintaining their status of two of Hollywood’s most amicable exes! Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t let her ex-husband Chris Martin’s birthday pass her by without a sweet shoutout.

“Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one,” the Goop founder, 46, captioned a selfie of herself and the Coldplay frontman, 42, on Saturday, March 2. “We love you so much.” Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 and share daughter Apple, 14, and son, Moses, 12.

Apple, for her part, couldn’t help but share her adoration for both her parents in the comments section of Paltrow’s post. “Best parents on earth,” she wrote. “I love u pops.”

Paltrow had a big weekend of celebrations. The day prior to her tribute to Martin, the Iron Man star gushed over her husband, Brad Falchuk, in honor of his special day.

“It’s your birthday, but it’s [sic] really feels like you are the gift. Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you,” Paltrow penned alongside an Instagram picture of herself and her love. “You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement in November 2017. The two wed at the actress’ East Hamptons home in September 2018. They “are so in love with each other,” an insider told Us the month after their wedding. “Their energies and lifestyles are perfectly aligned for each other.”

As for how the Glee co-creator — who has two children from a previous marriage — and the It’s All Good author’s life is with their kids, the insider noted that the couple “have blended their families in such a great way,” and added, “the kids all really are liking each other.”

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” Paltrow told Marie Claire UK in September 2018 of moving on with Falchuk following her split from Martin, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson. “I have my kids — what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

