Consciously coupling! Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to Brad Falchuk after more than three years of dating, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

Marriage has been a topic of conversation between the 45-year-old actress and the writer for more than a year, one insider tells Us, “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush.”

For now, the couple are planning to keep their happy news under wraps. Though Paltrow and Falchuk, 46, have already taken engagement photos, according to the insider, the actress “is waiting to announce it on her website.”

The duo met back in 2014 on the set of Glee — which was cocreated and executive produced by Falchuk — when Paltrow guest starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

They kept their relationship under wraps until September 2015 when they attended the L.A. premiere of Scream Queens together. A month later in October 2015, Falchuk told Us Weekly that things were going “great” with the Oscar-winning actress. “I think she just supports everything I do, thankfully,” he told Us.

On Thanksgiving 2016, Paltrow shared a collage on Instagram that included Falchuk, writing, “I could not be more grateful for these people and those not pictured who bring love and laughs and heart to my life.”

The Goop founder was once engaged to Brad Pitt before their 1997 split, and she was previously married to Chris Martin for 11 years. She famously used the phrase “conscious uncoupling” when she announced in a post on her lifestyle website that she and the Coldplay frontman, 39, were splitting in March 2014. However, they didn’t finalize their divorce until May 2016. The pair are still amicable exes and coparent their daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.

The American Horror Story executive producer was previously married to TV producer Suzanne Falchuk. They share two children, Isabella and Brody.

