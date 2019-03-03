Packing on the compliments. Gwyneth Paltrow penned the sweetest note for her husband, Brad Falchuk, to celebrate the day he was born.

“It’s your birthday, but it’s [sic] really feels like you are the gift,” Paltrow, 46, captioned a picture of herself (with half of her face cut out of the picture) and her spouse of five months on Instagram on Friday, March 1. “Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued: “You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

The Politician star and the producer, 48, tied the knot at her East Hampton, New York, home on September 29, 2018, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The pair walked down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony, which included Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Rob Lowe and Cameron Diaz.

Post-nuptials, Paltrow couldn’t help but rave about married life. “It’s fantastic,” the Goop creator told Glamour UK in October 2018. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering – everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Prior to meeting Falchuk, the Glee alum wasn’t sure if she’d ever put a ring on it again. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” Paltrow told Marie Claire in the November 2018 issue. “I have my kids — what’s the point?”

Then she “met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, from 2003 to 2016; they share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk, for his part, was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik from 1994 to 2013; they share daughter Isabella and son Brody.

