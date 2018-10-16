Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t be happier! The actress, 46, opened up in a new interview about her husband, Brad Falchuk. The two tied the knot on September 29 in a ceremony at Paltrow’s East Hamptons home.

“It’s fantastic,” the Goop creator told Glamour UK. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering – everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

The couple’s wedding was a star-studded affair with Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, and Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, among the guests who attended. The night before, Seinfeld, 64, hosted a rehearsal dinner for the couple. A source told Us that the pair’s friends gave speeches for “about two hours.”

The Avengers star recently told Marie Claire UK that she wasn’t sure she’d ever marry again after Chris Martin. The Coldplay frontman, 41, and Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2014 and share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. The 47-year-old producer, who began dating Paltrow in August 2014, also has two kids from his first marriage.

“I have my kids — what’s the point?” she admitted to the magazine in their November 2018 issue. “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

She also said she considers herself “very much the marrying kind.”

“I love being a wife. I love making a home,” she said. “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor. Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it — I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

