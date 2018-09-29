Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk on Saturday, September 29, at her East Hampton, New York, home, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr. and Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden were seen arriving for the celebration, which was held under large white tents on the grounds of the Oscar winner’s home.

The Goop founder, 46, celebrated her upcoming nuptials at her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she and her closest friends arrived via a private plane on April 13. Her guests, including designer Stella McCartney, were treated to lavish gift bags that contained monogrammed cover-ups, sandals and beach bags. Paltrow and her closest friends spent the getaway relaxing on the beach and hanging out.

“They all got dressed together in their cover-ups for lunch by the beach. They were toasting Gwyneth and sharing lots of laughs,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “There were butlers waiting on them, bringing by beverages and answering any requests they had. The group was low-key and just close girlfriends sharing a fun few days together.”

A source told Us in July that Paltrow was planning a “small and personal” ceremony in the Hamptons, New York, and both her and Falchuk’s children “will have a part in the ceremony.” But Paltrow wasn’t stressing about planning the big day and is “just really happy to be marrying Brad.”

The actress’ longtime personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, told Us in June that Paltrow has “been ready forever” to wed Falchuk.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress and Falchuk, 47, met on the set of Glee in 2014. In November 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the couple were engaged. The pair confirmed their engagement two months later via a statement in Goop magazine: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.” Paltrow later showed off her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring at the Producers Guild Awards in January.

Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin for 10 years. They share daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk shares two children with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!