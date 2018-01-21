Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, January 20, and wowed the crowd with a very special accessory — her stunning engagement ring.

Looking elegant in a red dress with cape sleeves, the Goop founder let her hand do the talking as she revealed the new bauble, which is massive in size and appears to be a sapphire center stone.

The size of the ring seems to align with how much Paltrow’s fiancé Brad Falchuk gushes over his love. The Hollywood producer regularly takes to Instagram to share photos of the Iron Man actress, including one sweet post where he wrote in September 2017, “This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me).” The happy couple met in 2014 on the set of Glee.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that the 45-year-old actress and Falchuk had gotten engaged after three years of dating. At the time, an insider told Us, “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush.”

The lovebirds took two months to confirm the exciting news themselves, which they did earlier this month in a statement shared in Paltrow’s Goop magazine: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

Falchuk is already a part of Paltrow’s family. She posted photos of him with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, with whom she shares daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, and captioned one “#modernfamily.” Martin, who split with Paltrow in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, is currently dating 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

