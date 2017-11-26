No hard feelings. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a pic of her fiancé, Brad Falchuk, smiling over a meal with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, on Sunday, November 26.

“Sunday brunch,” the Oscar winner, 45, captioned the pic, adding the hashtag #modernfamily.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

It’s been three years since Paltrow announced that she was “consciously uncoupling” from her husband of 11 years but they have remained friendly exes as they coparent their kids, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

“We’re very, very close, and it’s so nice,” she told Marie Claire magazine in 2015 of the Coldplay rocker. “I feel like it’s, in a way, the relationship we were meant to have.”

In the meantime, she moved on with writer Falchuk, 46, after first meeting him in 2010 when she guest-starred as Holly Holliday on Glee, which he executive produced and co-created. While “things started off professionally,” according to a Glee source, the relationship evolved and they began dating just four months after she split from Martin.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week, the couple are now engaged after three years of dating.

An insider told Us that the pair had been discussing the idea of marriage for more than a year.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before,” the insider said. “There wasn’t a rush.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, who split from his wife of 10 years in 2013, initially kept their relationship under wraps and are planning to keep their happy news to themselves for now. But the insider told Us they have already taken engagement photos and the Goop founder “is waiting to announce it on her website.”

