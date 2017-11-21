Love is in the air! Brad Falchuk doesn’t shy away from showing off his fiancée, Gwyneth Paltrow, on social media.

The 46-year-old writer often takes to Instagram to gush over the Goop founder, 45. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, November 21, Falchuk and Paltrow are engaged after more than three years of dating.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before,” one insider told Us. “There wasn’t a rush.”

Although the couple, who met on the set of Glee back in 2014, has yet to announce their engagement, the insider shared that they have already taken engagement photos and the Iron Man actress is “waiting to announce it on her website.”

Scroll through to browse through the photos!