About time! Two months after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have finally confirmed their engagement.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple wrote in a statement in Goop magazine.

In the new issue, the future spouses noted that they love to eat, with Falchuk even joking about what they will be saying when they are 90.

“Where should we go have dinner?” he said in a video, which aired on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8. “Always.” In the clip, Paltrow then adorably stepped in front of the camera to fix his collar.

Us exclusively revealed in November that the pair are engaged after more than three years of dating. (They met on set of Glee in 2014.) “They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush,” an insider told Us at the time.

The source added that Paltrow would be announcing the news herself via her lifestyle site Goop.

Falchuk is already part of the family as Paltrow has posted pics of him with her ex-husband Chris Martin on social media. She and the Coldplay frontman are parents of daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.

