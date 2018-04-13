That’s our kind of shindig. Gwyneth Paltrow is really enjoying her laidback bachelorette party with girlfriends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

According to an insider, the Avengers: Infinity War actress arrived in Mexico via private plane on Wednesday evening, April 12, with seven of her closest friends, including Stella McCartney. “She’s been having a great time with her girlfriends, relaxing at the beach and eating meals together,” an eyewitness tells Us. “They haven’t gotten too wild and crazy, mostly just hanging out and spending girl time by the ocean.”

Paltrow, 45, showered her guests with lavish gifts: “Each girl got a welcome bag when they arrived with white items including an initialed beach cover-up, white sandals and a personalized beach bag.”

The Goop founder — who is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk — and her pals have been spending time doing what anyone would on a girls’ trip, with perhaps one notable exception. “They all got dressed together in their cover-ups for lunch by the beach. They were toasting Gwyneth and sharing lots of laughs,” the eyewitness continues. “Then they lined up their chairs by the pool and all enjoyed the afternoon chatting and hanging out. There were butlers waiting on them, bringing by beverages and answering any requests they had. The group was low-key and just close girlfriends sharing a fun few days together.”

Paltrow posted several breathtaking photos of herself and her buddies on the beach Friday, April 13. “#henweekend” and “#heaven,” she captioned the pics.

#costapalmas #henweekend A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

@costapalmas #heaven A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 13, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

The mother of two — she shares 13-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin — confirmed her engagement to Falchuk, 47, in January, two months after Us broke the news that the pair were set to tie the knot.

