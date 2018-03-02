They always will be family! Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the birthday of ex-husband Chris Martin in an Instagram post on Friday, March 2 — and she once again referred to him as her sibling.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two. 💖,” the 45-year-old Goop founder captioned a post of the former couple with their two kids — son, Moses, 11, and daughter, Apple, 13.

While some commenters were confused by Paltrow’s odd description of her ex, writing, “Reconsider the caption perhaps? 🤔😒,” others came to her defense. “‘My Brother’ as in ‘brothers and sisters of the world’ not relations- calm down people,” one follower wrote. “They had a ‘conscious uncoupling,’ this is their lingo!”

Another added: “Come on haters…. relationships change. Get with program already. Love is Love. Used to be one way and now it’s this way. Chill people.”

This isn’t the first time that Paltrow has deemed her ex as her bro. Earlier this year, the Shallow Hal actress opened up about coparenting with the 41-year-old Coldplay frontman during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“He’s really like my brother,” she said in January. “We’re very familial. It’s nice. It’s great.”

As previously reported, Paltrow and Martin finalized their divorce in July 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Martin went on to date Annabelle Wallis and Jennifer Lawrence following their split, and is currently linked to Dakota Johnson. Meanwhile, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2017 that Paltrow is engaged to writer Brad Falchuk after three years of dating.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!