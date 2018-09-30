Quite the occasion! Hollywood’s finest gathered together in the Hamptons, New York, on Saturday, September 29, to celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow’s wedding to Brad Falchuk.

The It’s All Good author, 46, and the American Horror Story cocreator, 47, had a star-studded guest list for their special day that included celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jerry Seinfeld.

A source confirmed to Us on Saturday that Paltrow was involved in the wedding setup, which included adorning her home with white tents, tables and chairs. She also spent most of the day apart from the producer before they exchanged vows.

