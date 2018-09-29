Let the countdown begin! Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiancé, Brad Falchuk, rang in their wedding weekend with a rehearsal dinner hosted by Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica.

Radar Online reports that the 64-year-old comedian and his spouse held the event on Friday, September 28, at their Hamptons home, inviting only the betrothed couple’s closest friends and family.

“Oh, I could talk about this for hours!” Jessica, 47, gushed to Us Weekly about the pair in May. “I cannot believe that she found somebody that … I love her so much and I think she’s the most extraordinary person and friend. And then her fiancé is equally that.”

The Food Swings author added: “So in a couple it’s never easy to find … you know an equal couple that you love both partners and Jerry and I love both partners equally and together it’s overwhelming.”

Meanwhile, according to Radar, preparations were well underway at the site of the wedding, and guests, including the bride’s mother, Blythe Danner, and her Avengers: Infinity War costar Robert Downey Jr., were spotted arriving to town.

Us confirmed earlier this week that Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, will wed at the Oscar winner’s own home in the Hamptons on Saturday, September 29.

The actress and the American Horror Story cocreator planned a “small and personal” ceremony, a source revealed to Us in July, noting that the pair will exchange vows in front of a crowd of 15 to 20 attendees.

The duo’s children — Paltrow shares Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk and ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk are parents of Isabella and Brody — “will have a part in the ceremony.”

The Goop founder is “really just happy to be marrying Brad,” the source said at the time, adding: “Gwyneth is letting her wedding planner run with it. She knows that she gets her. She just wants to show up and know it will be perfect.”

Us broke the news in November 2017 that Paltrow and Falchuk were engaged after more than three years of dating.

