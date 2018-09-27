Almost time! Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé, Brad Falchuk.

The Goop founder, 46, and the American Horror Story co-creator, 47, will tie the knot at her Hamptons, New York, home on Saturday, September 29, Us Weekly confirms.

Back in July, a source exclusively told Us that Paltrow is planning a “small and personal” soiree, and is inviting under 20 guests to watch as she and Falchuk exchange vows. Even so, the It’s All Good author’s special day will include “some traditional touches.”

Paltrow’s children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, “will have a part in the ceremony,” added the insider.

The bride-to-be has left the occasion in the hands of her wedding planner, and she is not concerned about the minor details. “[Gwyneth] knows that [her planner] gets her,” revealed the source. “She just wants to show up and know it will be perfect.”

Us broke the news in November 2017 that Paltrow and Falchuk got engaged after more than three years of dating. They confirmed the news in January via a statement in Goop magazine: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

An insider close to the couple told Us in May that the two “have signed off on their prenup” and the process was very easy: “They are very much on the same page.”

