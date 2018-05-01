This bride-to-be is beaming! Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her engagement to Brad Falchuk during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, May 1.

“It’s a very happy time, I have to say,” the Goop founder, 45, told ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth. “I’m super lucky in that I have these incredible relationships in my life. To feel that love and support from our community is really, really special. It just makes me cry every time.”

Paltrow’s daughter, Apple, 13, and son, Moses, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, are just as delighted about the news. “They are excited,” she gushed.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that Falchuk, 47, had proposed to the Oscar winner after more than three years of dating. The couple, who met on the set of Glee in 2014, confirmed the news in a statement to Goop magazine in January, saying, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

While Paltrow has been married before, this will be her first time officially walking down the aisle. “Chris and I eloped, so I’ve never had a wedding or any of these fun, like, bride kind of things,” she said of her 2003 to 2016 union to the 41-year-old Coldplay frontman. “So I’m really enjoying myself.”

The actress also opened up on GMA about the publication of her lifestyle company’s first book, The Sex Issue: Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Sexuality, Seduction and Desire, which she described as “a new Joy of Sex for the modern person.”

“Sexuality is an important topic,” she added. “And I think sometimes people think it’s taboo and they don’t want to talk about it. … We’re living in a time where there’s so much access to everything. I have a 12-year-old boy and I live in fear that he’s going to learn all about sex from the internet.”

The engaged couple celebrated their engagement at the Los Angeles Theatre in April with guests including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Morrison, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts.

