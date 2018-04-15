Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk hosted their engagement party on Saturday, April 14, in Los Angeles, California, and the celebration brought out the biggest names in Hollywood.

Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon were in attendance at the Los Angeles Theatre for the black-tie affair. The iconic establishment’s marquee read, “BF loves GP.”

The bride-to-be stunned in a wine-colored gown while her fiancé looked dashing in a white tuxedo jacket and a black bow tie.

The Goop founder and the producer met on the set of Glee in 2014. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pair were engaged in November 2017, and the couple confirmed the exciting news via a statement in Goop magazine two months later, saying, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”