Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s so-called “conscious uncoupling” was not an easy decision for them.

“I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work,” the Oscar winner, 45, said on the 10th anniversary episode of her Goop podcast on Wednesday, September 26. “We weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives.”

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 41, called it quits in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. She famously referred to the amicable breakup as a “conscious uncoupling” on her Goop website at the time.

Looking back, the Avengers: Infinity War star said she does not regret using the term, but she did call it “a bit dorky.”

“I think I have learned so much through this process,” she continued on Wednesday. “Sometimes, especially when I look back at some of my most vulnerable moments, I was super earnest and sometimes that’s just cringeworthy, where you’re like, ‘Oh why did I do that?’ But this was a time when I was in a lot of pain.”

Since their divorce, the former couple have maintained a close relationship for the sake of their 14-year-old daughter, Apple, and 12-year-old son, Moses.

Paltrow and Martin have since moved on. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017 that she is now engaged to Brad Falchuk, and the Grammy winner began dating Dakota Johnson in October 2017.

