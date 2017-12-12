New couple alert! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are dating, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” the source tells Us Weekly. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

The 50 Shades of Grey star, 28, and Coldplay frontman, 40, were spotted together at Nick Cave’s concert in Israel last month. The pair was also seen having dinner with the singer at Yam Sheva restaurant in Herzliya.

“They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise,” an eyewitness told Us about the duo. “They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food.”

This is not the first time Johnson and Martin have been seen together. The couple went on a date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles last month.

“Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner,” an onlooker told Us. “They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions. Chris was very charming and personable. His face lit up when he was talking to her. He hummed a little bit and asked her what she thought of a song. She clearly loves his music and was really into it. They were flirty and laughing the entire meal. He paid for dinner and held the door for her. They both thanked the chefs on the way out.”

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he shares 13-year-old daughter Apple and 11-year-old son Moses. He subsequently dated Jennifer Lawrence and Peaky Blinders actress Annabelle Wallis.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!