Blushing bestie! Jessica Seinfeld couldn’t be happier for pal Gwyneth Paltrow on her engagement to Brad Falchuk, and was quick to gush over the lovebirds in an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, May 31.

The 46-year-old Food Swings author told Us that she “can’t wait” for their wedding before dishing on what makes them such a great couple.

“Oh, I could talk about this for hours! I cannot believe that she found somebody that … I love her so much and I think she’s the most extraordinary person and friend. And then her fiancé is equally that,” Seinfeld revealed to Us at the GOOD+ Foundation event co-sponsored by Levi’s.

She continued: “So in a couple it’s never easy to find … you know an equal couple that you love both partners and Jerry [Seinfeld] and I love both partners equally and together it’s overwhelming.”

Earlier this year, Seinfeld was on hand to celebrate the love between the happy couple at an engagement party in April. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that the that the 45-year-old Goop founder and her beau were engaged after more than three years of dating. Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin before divorcing in 2014 after eleven years of marriage, the two share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12. Falchuk shares two children, Isabella and Brody, with ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk.

And as for her own love life, Seinfeld dished on what date nights — or lack thereof — are like after being married to her comedian husband for almost 20 years. “[Jerry] travels a lot on the weekends so he’s home during the week. We try to spend as much time with our kids as possible,” she told Us. “We try to have dinner with our kids every night.”

She added: “We have great friends. We do more double dates.”

Jerry and Jessica wed in 1999 and share three children — daughter Sascha, 17, and sons Julian, 15, and Shepherd, 12.

