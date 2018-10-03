Love gave her a fresh point of view! Gwyneth Paltrow opened up in a new interview about how now-husband Brad Falchuk changed her perspective about marriage following her divorce from Chris Martin.

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” Paltrow, 46, told Marie Claire UK in her cover story for the November 2018 issue, published on Wednesday, October 3. “I have my kids — what’s the point?”

She continued: “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

The Avengers: Infinity War actress and the American Horror Story cocreator, 47, wed on Saturday, September 29, in a ceremony held at her East Hampton, New York, home, Us Weekly confirmed. Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, and Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, were among the guests who attended the nuptials.

The celebration began the night before when Seinfeld, 64, hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner, with a source telling Us that Paltrow’s friends gave praise-filled speeches for “about two hours.”

“I’m very much the marrying kind,” the Shakespeare in Love star told Marie Claire UK. “I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

The Goop founder also elaborated on what the union means to her. “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor,” she explained. “Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it — I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after.”

Paltrow married Martin, 41, in December 2003. The exes, who share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, announced their separation in March 2014.

This is also Falchuk’s second marriage. He and ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk have two children.

One day after the Oscar winner and the producer, who met on the Glee set in 2014, exchanged vows, Paltrow shared a photo of the pair’s matching gold wedding bands on Instagram.

