Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk kicked off their wedding weekend with a fun-filled rehearsal dinner hosted by Jerry Seinfeld, and Us Weekly has exclusive details about the bash.

A source tells Us that the Friday, September 28, soiree in a tent at the comedian’s East Hampton, New York, home began at 6 p.m. and “went strong” until 10:30 p.m., “when the band stopped playing their bluegrass tunes.” Adds the insider: “A cover of The Beatles’ ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’ was one of the final songs before valet service retrieved cars parked on a street beside the Seinfeld property.”

During the evening, Seinfeld. whose wife, Jessica, is close friends with Paltrow, entertained guests gathered to celebrate the Goop founder, 46, and the American Horror Story cocreator, 47, “with a five-minute stand-up routine” that everybody loved. Attendees dined on roasted pig as the comedian cracked jokes about the meal along with “the fact that he didn’t know most of the people there at his house.”

As the party continued, the It’s All Good author’s friends showered her with support. “It was filled with lengthy tributes to the couple and no shortage of glowing praise for the bride,” a second source reveals, noting that Paltrow’s loved ones delivered speeches for “about two hours.”

One day after the joyful occasion, Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot at her Hamptons home. Celebrity guests included Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Rob Lowe.

Us confirmed that the Iron Man actress helped with setup on her wedding day as crews organized tents, tables and chairs. She also spent most of her day apart from Falchuk. Click here to see photos of the stars at the ceremony!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!