It’s official Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her wedding ring with husband Brad Falchuk one day after Us Weekly confirmed that the couple tied the knot.

The Goop founder, 46, shared a photo of her hand intertwined with the American Horror Story cocreator’s on Sunday, August 30, which showed off the couple’s matching gold wedding bands.

Paltrow and Falchuk exchanged vows at her Hamptons, New York, home on Saturday, September 29, 10 months after Us exclusively revealed their engagement. The pair were joined by A-list guests including Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld and Steven Spielberg , as they said “I do.”

The It’s All Good author and the producer, 47, kicked off their gleeful festivities on Friday, September 28, with a rehearsal dinner hosted by Seinfeld, whose wife, Jessica, is good friends with Paltrow. A source exclusively told Us that the gathering lasted four-and-a-half hours and included live music, a feast and heartfelt tributes to the now-newlyweds.

Before walking down the aisle, Us confirmed that Paltrow spent much of Saturday apart from Falchuk. She helped set up for the ceremony as crews adorned her estate with tents, tables and chairs.

A source exclusively shared with Us in July that the Iron Man actress was planning a “small and personal” nuptials with just under 20 guests in attendance. She was also hoping to incorporate “some traditional touches” during her second walk down the aisle.

Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin from December 2003 to March 2014. They share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 11. Meanwhile, Falchuk shares two children, Brody and Isabella, with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

