Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Blended Family

A perfect match! Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are acing life as a blended family.

They “are so in love with each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Their energies and lifestyles are perfectly aligned for each other.”

Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Iron Man actress’ East Hamptons home in September. Us broke the news of their engagement in November 2017.

“Gwyneth and Brad have been working together on The Politician and recently wrapped,” the source adds to Us. “They loved working together and want to do it more in the future.”

As for how Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin — and her beau are making life as a new family work, the insider tells Us the two “have blended their families in such a great way.”

Adds the source, “the kids all really are liking each other.” (Falchuk has two kids from a previous marriage.)

Paltrow recently gushed over her new husband in an interview with Glamour UK. “It’s fantastic,” she said last month of newlywed life. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering – everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”

Paltrow later opened up about her choice to marry again following her divorce from the Coldplay frontman, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again,” she told Marie Claire UK. “I have my kids — what’s the point?” But meeting Falchuk changed her mind. “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to.”

