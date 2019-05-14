Summer is just around the corner, and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop G. Label is here with its inaugural swimwear collection that is equal parts chic and sexy. Inspired by ’90s silhouettes (think: plunging necklines, bandeau bikini tops, etc.) and the decade’s fashion icons (i.e. Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss and, yes, GP herself), the debut line includes bikinis, one-pieces and coverups that will take you to the beach and beyond.

Goop has long sold swimwear from celeb-fave lines like Tropic of C and Mara Hoffman, but this marks the lifestyle brand’s first foray into its own designs. In keeping with the rest of the form-meets-function G. Label, the bathing suits feature a minimalist aesthetic with a decidedly feminine flair. With a focus on timelessness over trends, the pieces come in a neutral color palette of black and olive green and are made of a luxe Italian stretch-jersey fabric that doesn’t pinch or ride up. Oh, and there are plenty of strategically placed seams for a contouring effect.

The colors and construction may be classic, but the designs themselves are all kinds of cool. The one-pieces have dramatic necklines ranging from deep Vs to modest mocks, while the two-pieces are all about mixing and matching. There is both a high- and low-waisted bikini bottom that can be paired with either the triangle top or the convertible bandeau. With all four pieces available in black and olive, the styling combos are endless.

To round out the collection, there are also two runway-ready coverups. If we’re being honest, both the ethereal lace-trim mididress and short and sweet puff-sleeve mini are far too pretty to be reserved the beach (and all the sticky sunscreen that goes along with it), but we imagine they’d be perfect for Paltrow’s jaunts into town during her summers in the Hamptons.

Priced between $150 and $495, the entire G. Label summer 2019 swimwear collection is now available at goop.com. Keep scrolling to see Paltrow modeling the chic styles!