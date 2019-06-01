Mark Ruffalo must be breathing a sigh of relief: He’s no longer the worst secret-keeper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That title now goes to Tom Holland, who turned 23 years old on Saturday, June 1.

In honor of the Spider-Man star’s birthday, Us Weekly rounded up some of the many times he gave away Marvel movie spoilers in interviews and even on social media. In fact, he’s so loose-lipped, he doesn’t even get to read his own screenplays anymore.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told IndieWire in April. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We use, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Watch the video above to see why the British actor has been dubbed the “Thanos of spoilers.”

