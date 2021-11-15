Spidey Babies'! Kirsten Dunst Thinks It'd Be 'Fun' to Play MJ Again

A welcome reprise. As rumors swirl about past Spider-Man stars making returns to the franchise, Kirsten Dunst revealed she’d be open to joining them — just not this time.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” the 39-year-old Golden Globe nominee, who played Mary Jane Watson, told Variety earlier this month about possibly bringing her interpretation of the character back. “I would never say no to something like that.”

Dunst starred as Peter Parker’s love interest in 2002’s Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero. The pair teamed up again in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

While reflecting about how much time has passed since she played the girl next door, Dunst quipped, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Though she’s open to making a cameo at some point, it won’t be in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is rumored to feature Maguire, 46, and fellow web-slinging star Andrew Garfield along with current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

“I’m not in that movie, no,” Dunst recently told Total Film, noting that she hasn’t kept up with the newer versions of the comic book flicks. “I haven’t seen any of them. I don’t watch superhero movies, though. I don’t watch anything like that. It’s just not my kind of movie. I can’t tell you the last time I saw one. I think I saw maybe Captain America with my friend in a theater, which was — what? — a long time ago when that first came out. I just don’t watch them.”

The Bring It On star previously reflected on women’s place in the superhero universe, calling out a tweet that claimed Dunst was “best known for her role as Spider-Man’s girlfriend” during a 2019 appearance on The Talk.

“I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff, I’m not really a social media girl,” the Marie Antoinette actress noted at the time. “But I was looking … [and] I read it too and I was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty s–ty.’ You know what I mean? I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly by a man.”

Ahead of the new Marvel film’s December premiere, Holland, 25, has frequently denied that Maguire and Garfield, 38, joined him on set.

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” he told Total Film. “It means a lot to me. … It’s so exciting and it’s such a huge moment in cinematic history. It’s three generations coming together.”