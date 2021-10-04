Giving it all away! Over the years, some actors have made it a tradition to spoil details of their highly antiquated projects before they premiere — while others have done so by accident.

Tom Holland revealed so many Marvel secrets after being cast as Spider-Man in 2016 that there were later plans put into place to prevent it from happening again.

“The Russo Brothers are like, ‘So you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, who am I fighting?’ And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘OK, so what does he look like?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away,'” Holland teased during an appearance at ACE Comic Con Phoenix in 2018. “I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes, and when I took the job, I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

Filmmakers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo explained that they had to take drastic measures in order to stop the leaks.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Joe confirmed to IndieWire in April 2019. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We use, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

The U.K. native isn’t the only one in the Marvel universe who has a bad habit of giving too much away. Mark Ruffalo made headlines in 2018 after he managed to stream the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on social media.

“In all fairness, it was in my pocket, and they heard the first 20 minutes. 15? When I knew, first my phone was blowing up and I was getting all these texts and I was like, ‘I hope my mom’s OK.’ But I was like, ‘I can’t check my phone in the middle of the theater, that’s rude, especially in my own movie,'” the Spotlight actor shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2018.

He added: “Then someone from Disney came up, a woman, and she poked me, and she said, ‘Turn off your phone!’ I said, ‘What, what?’ Your phone is on, turn off your phone!… So, I thought I was going to get fired.”

Ruffalo, who has portrayed the Hulk since 2012, didn’t get fired for the mistake, but he also didn’t learn his lesson. The following year, the Captain Marvel star teased what fans could look forward to in Avengers: Endgame — and he gave away more than anticipated.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn’t even get a whole script to this movie,” he told E! News in May 2019, before adding, “He gets married in this,” in reference to Chris Evans‘ character, Captain America.

Although some took that comment as a joke, Captain America did tie the knot in the 2019 superhero flick after traveling back in time to return the Infinity Stones. He decided to stay in the past so he could be with his love interest, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Scroll down to see all the other stars who’ve been caught giving away major spoilers about their shows and movies: