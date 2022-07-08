Bonjour, Kardashians! After North West was able to sit beside her mom, Kim Kardashian, at several runway shows during Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter pair hit the streets to take in some of the city’s most well-known sights alongside Kris Jenner.

“Greatest early morning visit to The Louvre !!! So amazing!!!!!,” the Safely founder, 66, captioned an Instagram carousel on Friday, July 8, sharing snaps of the group marveling over several works of art throughout the museum.

In one pic, the famous family members had the chance to check out Leonardo DaVinci’s impressive “Mona Lisa” in person. While the Kardashians matriarch, the 9-year-old daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West and her friend gazed at the painting, the 41-year-old Skims mogul was fixated on the camera.

The Selfish author — who also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 44 — wore an all-black ensemble, which matched North’s own getup. Kardashian also shared a slew of photos via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 7, from the group’s visit.

“@schiaparelli exhibit in Paris was Devine,” Kardashian gushed via her Story on Thursday, sharing footage from inside the Louvre’s “Shocking Chic, The Surrealist Worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli” collection.

The SKKN founder — who’s been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021 — further marveled over the exhibit’s jewels and painted canvases before heading over to the “Mona Lisa,” where she even coaxed North into taking a sweet selfie together.

Ahead of the group’s museum visit, Kardashian, Jenner and North scored coveted front-row invitations to several fashion shows — including the Balenciaga Couture catwalk that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum walked in alongside Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell.

“BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! 🖤 thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram hours earlier on Thursday.

The California native’s surprise runway performance earned plenty of praise from her family, too. “You were perfection,” sister Khloé Kardashian replied.

Kim, who threw North a bloody camp-themed birthday party last month, has long had a special bond with her eldest daughter.

“Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart,” she gushed via Instagram in June. “I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾.”

Scroll below to see more photos from the group’s Louvre visit: