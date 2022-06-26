Sweet summertime! Stassi Schroeder, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more celebrity parents are taking full advantage of summer break — and jetting off on lavish family vacations.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who shares daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark, kicked off the season in Europe. Schroeder and Clark exchanged vows for a second time in May in Rome after having to postpone their 2020 nuptials amid the COVID-19 travel ban. (The couple previously held a low-key backyard ceremony.)

The twosome, who welcomed Hartford in January 2021, enjoyed their special day with loved ones and then embraced the honeymoon lifestyle with Hartford by their side. The family started off in Milan before traveling to Paris and sightseeing at the Louvre, Versailles and the Eiffel Tower.

“Proud basic cheug here … Eiffel Tower pics are necessary,” Schroeder captioned a series of Instagram snaps on May 21 with her daughter and husband.

Clark joked about the ups and downs of traveling with a toddler via Instagram on May 23. “Ending in the City of Love, with tantrums, escargot, macchiatos,” he captioned a series of photos from Paris. “Laughing at yourself and really kicking ass at being travel parents with @stassischroeder.”

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow also opted for a lavish getaway to Europe with their daughters, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow. The foursome toasted Mann and Judd’s anniversary in June while throwing a Great Gatsby-inspired boat party off the coast of Italy.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my parents ❤️ I love you,” the Euphoria actress wrote via Instagram while celebrating her mom and dad. Mann replied, “Weeee!!!!! I love you!”

The This Is 40 actress dressed up as a flapper alongside her two daughters as they enjoyed a cruise for the milestone occasion. The group was later spotted in France, with both Maude and Iris sharing photos from their Paris excursions.

Ferguson, for his part, stayed stateside with his husband, Justin Mikita, in mid-June. The couple, who announced in May that they are expecting baby No. 2 via a surrogate, started their vacation in Massachusetts with their toddler, Beckett.

“Love my little fam,” Mikita wrote via Instagram on June 20 while wandering the East Coast with his crew.

Scroll down to see where your favorite celebs and their families are vacationing this summer: