The next generation! Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s 19-year-old daughter, Iris, is dating Kate Hudson’s 18-year-old son, Ryder.

Ryder made his relationship with Iris Instagram official on Monday, February 14. In the social media upload, which was captioned with a heart emoji, he kissed the Crossroads School grad’s cheek while she smiled.

Hudson, 42, commented on the post, calling the pair her “sweets.” Iris, for her part, added smiling emojis, while Mann, 49, commented with hearts. The Blockers star’s eldest daughter, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow, showed her support as well, writing, “So cute.”

Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. The Fabletics cofounder is also the parent of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex Matt Bellamy and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, respectively.

The Almost Famous star’s eldest son is “so much fun,” she gushed to Ellen DeGeneres in April 2019, joking that she “can’t wait to go to a bar” with him.

“Is that weird?” the Pretty Happy author asked the Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, at the time. “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast. … He’s almost 6 feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you.’ And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

Five months later, Ryder called out his mom for posting an Instagram video without his permission. “Mom you didn’t ask me if you could post this,” the teenager commented on a September 2019 Instagram video of himself and his family members singing “Happy Birthday” to uncle Oliver Hudson.

That same year, Iris made headlines for a social media exchange with her mom. The teen clapped back when Mann criticized her makeup in a snap with Maude, 24.

“Under eye concealer too light. [Kisses], mom,” the Knocked Up star commented on the August 2019 Instagram post. Iris replied, “A text would have been nice.” Courteney Cox’s 17-year-old daughter, Coco, chimed in, “U look WELL RESTED.”

Mann regularly asks her and Judd’s daughters for fashion and beauty advice, she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2018, explaining, “I ask their opinions and they ask mine. Iris doesn’t really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That’s how it works!”

