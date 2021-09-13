A long time coming! Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa met in their early ‘20s, but it wasn’t until 2016 that they started dating.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His stepsisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wrote via Instagram in December 2017, one year into their romance. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date.”

Hudson revealed that “no moves were made on the first date,” noting it actually took the California native “months” to make the first move.

“And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So, on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible,” she added. “Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear.”

The Almost Famous actress previously gushed about her man in May 2017 when they made their red carpet debut at the Snatched premiere in Los Angeles.

“My cute man. He’s the best!” Hudson told Extra at the event after sharing a kiss and posing for photos. When asked what she loves most about him, she replied: “How long do you have? He’s a good man.”

The same day, Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather, Kurt Russell, revealed that they had already given Fujikawa their seal of approval.

“He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually,” Hawn told Entertainment Tonight on the Snatched carpet. Russell added: “I always approve. Kate brings good guys.”

Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed their first child, daughter Rani, in October 2018 after dating nearly two years. Their little one joins the Bride Wars star’s two sons, Ryder (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson) and Bingham (whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy).

The Fabletics cofounder announced in September 2021 that she and Fujikawa were engaged.

Scroll down to learn more about Hudson’s fiancé: