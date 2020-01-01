Wedded bliss! Erin Foster and Simon Tikhhman are officially married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The newlyweds tied the knot in Nashville on New Year’s Eve, a source tells Us. Their guests included the bride’s sister Sara Foster, their father, David Foster, and his wife, Katharine McPhee.

The happy couple announced their engagement in August in Napa Valley, California, with Sara, 38, posting the news to Instagram. “Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring,” she quipped in the caption, tagging Erin in the post.

Celebrities sent their regards by commenting on Sara’s post. McPhee added four smiling-face-with-hearts emojis. Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, wrote, “Awwwwwww.”

Just moments later, the Barely Famous star shared an Instagram photo of her own, putting her shocked reaction on full display. “How on earth did I pull this off,” she captioned the pic.

Five days later, she wished her soon-to-be husband a happy birthday by posting a photo of her hand (and sparkly engagement ring) smack-dab over his face. “Happy birthday to my better half! I want to celebrate him, but also don’t want it to overshadow my engagement,” the Bumble creative director joked.

Us revealed Erin’s relationship with the businessman in August 2018. “It has been around six months and they are very serious,” one source told Us at the time. Another insider added, “Erin and Simon met through mutual friends in L.A. Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.”

Earlier this year, dad David, 70, and McPhee, 35, said “I do” in London on June 28. Different from Erin and Tikhman’s Nashville nuptials, the pair exchanged vows at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in front of approximately 100 guests.

Ahead of their vows, McPhee wrote on Instagram, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

David shares Erin and Sara with his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer.