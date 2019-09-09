



Oops! Kate Hudson’s eldest son, Ryder, called her out for posting an Instagram video without his permission on Saturday, September 7.

“Mom you didn’t ask me if you could post this,” the 15-year-old commented on the actress’ post, along with a laughing-crying emoji.

In the video, Hudson, 40, her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, their 11-month-old daughter, Rani, and her 8-year-old son with Matt Bellamy, Bingham, sat on a couch singing “Happy Birthday.”

“To a man who deserves a huge hip hip hooray for the day he was born!” the Fabletics creator captioned the social media upload. “@theoliverhudson you are a special human and we are so grateful for your commitment to being the best human you could possibly be and that we get the benefits of your awesomeness, love and laughter. Love you bro!”

In April, the Almost Famous star admitted that she can’t wait until Ryder is old enough to get drinks with her. “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little,’” she said on the Rachael Ray Show. “I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

The Pretty Happy author added, “He’s almost six feet. I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you.’ And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

Hudson and her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, welcomed their son in 2004. She welcomed Bingham with the Muse frontman, 41, in 2011. They ended their engagement three years later.

The Los Angeles native told Rachael Ray at the time that she isn’t necessarily finished growing her family. “I would have 100 kids,” she admitted. “I love being pregnant. I didn’t like the third trimester on this one. It was pretty brutal, but I’d still do it again.”

