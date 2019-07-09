Time to celebrate! 2019 will be a year to remember for so many celebrity’s children who graduated this spring.

From preschool to grad school, these members of famous families are closing a chapter — and their parents couldn’t be prouder.

Kate Gosselin, for instance, gushed about her twins, Mady and Cara, when the 18-year-old’s high school careers came to a close in May.

“#Graduation. This post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride!” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned pics of the teens. “It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!”

The Kate Plus 8 star added: “These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #ClassOf2019 #WellDone.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eldest daughter, Simone, celebrated the same accomplishment earlier that month.

“And then your babies graduate,” the actor wrote via Instagram at the time. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

The Fate of the Furious star and the TLC personality weren’t the only parents to applaud their offspring on social media this graduation season.

From Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis to Katie Couric, take a look at the gallery below for more stars whose children are onto bigger and better things.