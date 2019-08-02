Too funny! Leslie Mann critiqued her 16-year-old daughter Iris’ makeup application on Instagram on Tuesday, July 30 — and the teenager wasn’t having it.

“Under eye concealer too light,” the actress, 47, wrote on a social media upload of Iris and her 21-year-old sister, Maude. “[Kisses], mom.” She also commented with a few heart-eye emojis.

“A text would have been nice,” Iris replied.

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, showed her support for the Love star in the comments, writing, “U look WELL RESTED.”

In June 2018, Mann opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she and her girls, whom she shares with her husband, Judd Apatow, often go to each other for fashion and beauty advice.

“I ask their opinions and they ask mine,” the California native revealed at the time. “Iris doesn’t really care what I have to say, Maude does a little more than Iris, and then I care what both of them have to say. That’s how it works!”

And when it comes to spending time with her brood, she went on to tell Us, “We go to the Brentwood Country Mart and get coffee all the time, like all day long. We’re always getting teas and coffees, which is probably bad for the girls.”

Later that same year, the Welcome to Marwen star told Us exclusively that, while Maude has been following in her mom’s acting footsteps, she “doesn’t really listen” to her at all. That being said, her eldest already has a successful career in the industry, appearing in 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Girls and Euphoria.

Mann and Apatow, 51, who tied the knot in 1997, welcomed Maude and Iris in 1997 and 2002, respectively.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!