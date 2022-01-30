Becoming a household name. Euphoria fans hoped season 2 would bring a larger part for Maude Apatow’s character, Lexi Howard, and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, delivered.

Following the second season premiere, Apatow teased what fans can expect from the quiet teenager as the HBO show continues.

“I think you’ll see a lot more of my character this season,” the actress shared during a January appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all exciting and I think people are going to be surprised.”

As more episodes have aired, the King of Staten Island star explained how she relates to Lexi, the younger sister of outgoing popular girl Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Apatow told W Magazine in January that she never thought of herself as someone with “main character energy” previously.

“I definitely am similar to Lexi in the way that I feel like I’m always judging what I’m saying. I get anxious as I’m talking,” the California native added. “I feel like I’ve gotten better with that as I’ve gotten older, even though it happens still. But when I think about Lexi, it’s a way, way more extreme version of that. She actually can’t speak because of it.”

The second season premiere was mainly set at a New Year’s Eve party, where fans were brought right back into the sex and drug-filled world of Rue Bennett (Zendaya). Amid the party, sparks seemed to fly between the timid Apatow’s Lexi and local drug dealer Fezco (Angus Cloud) who, at one point during their conversation, refers to her as “f—cking fearless.”

Fezco continues, “You’re, like, the coolest person in here,” but Lexi brushes him off. After telling her to stop “doubting yourself and s—t,” the drug dealer asks for her phone number. He concludes, “Hope to see you soon Lexi, have a good night.”

While Apatow has stayed mum about the possible romance surrounding these two characters, Cloud, for his part, said it’s been a “blessing” to share the screen with the star of Netflix’s Hollywood.

“I love working with Maude — she’s the best. We always had a great time whenever we get to work together. She’s hilarious. She cracks me up,” the actor told Complex in January, noting that sharing the screen with Apatow “helps” him channel a different side of Fezco.

“You gotta feel safe and comfortable to sort of open up,” he said. “I always feel like that around her, so it’s not too difficult.”

Euphoria season 2 airs on HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling for five things you need to know about the actress: