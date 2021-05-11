5 Things To Know About Sydney Sweeney After Anti Bullying Video

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney took a stand against online bullying in a tearful Instagram Live — and quickly caught social media users’ attention.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” Sweeney, 23, said on Saturday, May 8. “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

The initial tweet calling Sweeney “ugly” has since been removed, and many have come to the actress’ defense. “I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘You shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a f—king person. I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie. People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f—ked up.”

Fans rallied to cheer up the crying celeb.

“If y’all think Sydney Sweeney is ugly idek know what I am,” one user tweeted.

“Appreciation post for Sydney Sweeney. she’s so talented & has such a beautiful soul,” another praised.

“I want every single person calling sydney sweeney ugly to do a face reveal right now,” one fan quipped.

Another added, “I won’t forget y’all for making sydney sweeney cry.”

“@sydney_sweeney please don’t care about the hate comments. have so much people in this world that love you so much. sending love to tou [sic], we love you,” a fan account wrote. “I LOVE YOU SYDNEY.”

Even singer Bea Miller came out in defense of the actress. “Whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk,” she wrote. “We march at dawn.”

Previously, Sweeney has admitted she cares what people on the internet think of her. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘I’m super confident. I don’t care what people think.’ I’m a real person,” she told Collider in November 2020. “I care what people say and what they think and what they comment, so I definitely am always like, ‘oh my god, should I post this?’”

She added that cancel culture makes her overthink social media posts often. “I’m terrified of what I’m not aware of or thinking when I post this, and I don’t want to be deaf to anything going on,” she said. “I get really nervous.”

PopCrave, a Twitter account, captured a clip of Sweeney’s Instagram Live, which has been viewed over 133,000 times. There’s more to the starlet than just a tearful viral video, though. Keep scrolling to learn more about Sweeney’s rise to stardom: