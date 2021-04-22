Staying in shape! Personal trainer Ashley Verma broke down the key focus of Pippa Middleton‘s past pregnancy workout routine.

“She just wanted to feel like she was doing everything safely, feeling confident in her body as it changed,” Verma, the founder of London’s leading Barre studio, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We wanted to work on the confidence and we wanted to work on posture because what happens when you are pregnant, the weight of the baby starts to pull you.”

Verma worked with Middleton, 37, during her first pregnancy in 2018 after she found keeping active increasingly difficult and wanted to “stay strong.”

“I worked with hand weights with Pippa. We worked with just your own body, weight-bearing workouts where we did leg lifts. … We [also] did the safe way to do floor work, where you can just incorporate a pillow to help support the baby,” Verma explained to Us. “We want to stay strong and sculpted, but we got in there safely. And those were the really the key points and factors that we really got into. But overall, just being comfortable in your body while you’re experiencing so much change.”

The trainer also shared that Duchess Kate‘s sister is “active,” which shows in her workout routine. “Activity was always a part of her lifestyle. So, keeping it and implementing it while pregnant was just part of her norm,” Verma said.

The University of Edinburgh grad married James Matthews in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, London. The couple welcomed son Arthur in October 2018. “James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8 lbs and 9 oz,” the socialite’s rep told Us at the time. “Everyone is delighted, and mother and baby are doing well.”

The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Grace, in March.

Middleton’s focus on staying active is something she now shares with her son, who enjoys swimming lessons and walks in the park.

“Starting my son swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in the water,” the England native wrote in her April 2019 Waitrose Weekend column. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleep, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

Five months later, she gushed about the “saving grace” of Arthur’s baby gym. “It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers,” Middleton wrote in September 2019. “Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi