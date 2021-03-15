Here they go again! Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have welcomed their second child, Us Weekly confirms.

News broke in December 2020 that Duchess Kate’s sister, 37, was pregnant with her and the hedge fund manager’s second child.

The pair first became parents in October 2018 when Pippa gave birth to their son, Arthur, now 2. “James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1:58 p.m., weighing 8 lbs and 9 oz,” the socialite’s rep told Us at the time. “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

A source went on to tell Us that “the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, [Prince William and Kate], are thrilled for Pippa and James.”

Arthur’s arrival came one year after Pippa and Matthews, 45, wed in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, London.

Since becoming parents, the University of Edinburgh grad has been working out with her little one, from park walks to swimming lessons.

“Starting my son swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in the water,” Pippa wrote in her April 2019 Waitrose Weekend column. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleep, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

Five months later, she gushed about the “saving grace” of Arthur’s baby gym. “It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers,” Pippa wrote in September 2019. “Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him.”

Not only was Pippa’s son learning “movement, balance and strength” in his classes at the time, but the toddler was “building his confidence with each visit.”

Arthur and his maternal grandma, Carole Middleton, have an “extremely close bond.” The little one and his cousins — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — “adore” her.

“The kids love it in the countryside because they have so much freedom,” an insider exclusively told Us in October 2019 of the kids’ trips to Carole and Michael Middleton’s home.