Zendaya’s Costars Go Wild Over Her ‘Euphoria’ Win at the 2020 Emmy Awards

So supportive! Zendaya‘s friends and colleagues did not hold back their excitement for the actress when she took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards, becoming the youngest to ever win the award.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” the Euphoria star, 24, said at the virtual ceremony on Sunday, September 21, surrounded by her family. She was noticeably shocked by the win and almost fell out of her chair with excitement.

“I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there — I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that — but there is hope in our young people,” the former Disney Channel star added in her speech. “I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, ‘I see you. I admire you. I thank you.'”

The actress was up against multiple talented actresses in the category, including Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Ozark‘s Laura Linney, The Crown‘s Olivia Coleman and The Morning Show‘s Jennifer Aniston.

During Zendaya’s emotional speech, the cameras cut to the other nominees, who were getting choked up and applauding for her.

After the show, the Greatest Showman actress opened up about portraying 17-year-old drug addict Rue on the HBO drama.

“For me, I’ve always been very grateful for all the people who connect to Rue or feel that, through the show, they are able to attach words or find themselves within a scene or a moment where they otherwise felt alone,” she told reporters Sunday night. “To have that feeling that there are people that feel what [Rue] feels is huge and very important … She’s very important to me.”

Her former and current costars celebrated her success via Instagram on Sunday night. Scroll down to see the stars’ reactions.