Emmys 2020 Fashion: See What the Stars are Wearing!

The biggest night in TV is here! The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday, September 20, and the fashion is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards show went virtual, which means much less formal attire than usual. “Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort,'” a letter from the producers obtained by Us Weekly read. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

Some sources even told Us that stars are taking this laid-back opportunity to show off their best PJs. “The 2020 Emmys are going to be a pajama party,” an insider reported exclusively to Us. “All the celebs are wearing high-end designer/custom pajamas like Dior.”

But a lot of A-listers decided to go all-out, wearing multiple standout looks. This includes Zendaya, who presented an award wearing a sophisticated Christopher John Rogers number and then accepted her Lead Actress in a Drama Series award in a custom Armani Privé dress.

Informal or formal, we can’t wait to see what the stars pull out this year. Keep scrolling to take a look at all the ensembles worn for the 2020 Emmys.

