Always so relatable! Jameela Jamil is enjoying the 72nd Primetime Emmys Awards in pajamas… and no bra. Just like Us!

On Sunday, September 20, the 34-year-old actress shared an Instagram pic of herself looking cozy in a set of white PJs and a tie-dye robe. “No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!!”

The pajamas in questions are the JJwinks’ Slumber Party Top, $75, with the Happy Hour Pant, $65, while the robe comes from Markarian.

But the Good Place stars’ look wasn’t completely laid-back and chill. “I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown,” she continued. “Because… It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine.” Of course, she’s referencing her glamorous, type-A character from the hit NBC show.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars cannot gather on a red carpet per usual, so the producers noted that the dress code would be as informal as the show itself. “Our informal theme for the night is ‘come as you are, but make an effort,'” a letter from the producers obtained by Us Weekly read. “If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort — where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that this year’s virtual show would be a giant pajama party. “All the celebs are wearing high-end designer/custom pajamas like Dior.”

Jamil isn’t the only star to enjoy this updated dress code. For instance, Jane Lynch paired slippers and pajama bottoms with a more formal top.

