In 2020, every awards show is going to look different — and the Emmys will follow trend in the fall. The show, still set for September 20, will not take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater like usual. Instead, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will broadcast from home.

“We’re delighted and honored to be producing the event on September 20th and have every intention of not only making sure that it is not compromised by this crazy moment in our lives, but that it is the most memorable Emmys ever and that you have a wonderful night,” the show’s producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, wrote in a letter obtained by Variety, which was to key acting nominees after the nominations were announced on July 28. “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th. This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out … but we’ll come to you!”

Leslie Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad and Laverne Cox announced the nominees, revealing that Netflix landed a whopping 160 nods. Although there were many snubs — including Reese Witherspoon being completely shut out — the list was filled with many happy surprises. Brad Pitt landed a nod for his spot on Saturday Night Live; Zendaya was nominated for her leading role in Euphoria and Schitt’s Creek finally got the recognition it deserved with 15 nominations!

But what will the actual show look like?

“We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow you to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments,” the letter read.

Find out more about what we know about the 2020 Emmys below.