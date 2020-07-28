In a world of uncertainty, there’s one thing that will always remain: awards show nominations will always have snubs! The nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards were announced by Leslie Jones, Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad and Laverne Cox on Tuesday, July 28, and while many incredible shows were honored, the list did include quite a few surprises — some good and some, well, not great.

HBO’s Watchmen led the list with 26 total nominations, followed by Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 total nods; Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession tied with 18 honors apiece. In terms of the networks, Netflix led with 160 nods; HBO followed behind with 107; NBC with 47; ABC with 36; and FX with 33.

Keep reading for more Emmys snubs and surprises.

From Disney to Emmys

Starting with the positive reactions, Zendaya Coleman received her first Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s Euphoria. However, that comes along with an additional shock: Where was the nomination for Euphoria in the Outstanding Drama Series category?

Yay for Comedy

In addition to a whopping 15 nominations for Schitt’s Creek, the Outstanding Comedy Series category also surprised fans — in a great way — with a nod for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. While Ramy didn’t land in the main category, leading man Ramy Youssef and supporting actor Mahershala Ali both got well-deserved nods.

No Love for Reese

Although The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies each earned nominations, Reese Witherspoon was overlooked for her part in all three. Her counterparts — Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern — were nominated.

Drama, Drama, Drama

In the drama category, Pose, Big Little Lies and This Is Us were all missing.

Just Unbelievable

While the Netflix limited series was nominated, Unbelievable‘s Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever were snubbed.

Why Didn’t They Call Saul?

In the same vein, Better Call Saul was honored in the Outstanding Drama Series category, but neither Bob Odenkirk nor Rhea Seehorn received a nod in the actor categories. Speaking of the Breaking Bad world, though El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie received an Outstanding TV Movie nod, Aaron Paul was not highlighted.

Where Is Moss?

It’s never a shock to see The Handmaid’s Tale receive multiple nominations. However, when the series gets recognized but Elisabeth Moss does not, we have questions.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.