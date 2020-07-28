Emmy Nominations 2020: See the Complete List

Although the 2020 Emmy Awards may look a little different this year, the best of TV will still be honored! Leslie Jones hosted the nomination announcement on Tuesday, July 28, which streamed live. Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany helped to announce the TV shows, actors, actresses, writers and directors honored, joining from home.
Although most award shows, including the Oscars and the Golden Globes, have pushed back their air dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards are still set for September 20. Despite his break from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host will take the stage to emcee the ceremony for the third time.
The full list of nominations is below — and click here for the biggest snubs and surprises.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Comedy Series
Insecure
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis-Ross, Blackish
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Nailed It
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
