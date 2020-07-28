Emmy Nominations 2020: See the Complete List

Although the 2020 Emmy Awards may look a little different this year, the best of TV will still be honored! Leslie Jones hosted the nomination announcement on Tuesday, July 28, which streamed live. Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany helped to announce the TV shows, actors, actresses, writers and directors honored, joining from home.

Although most award shows, including the Oscars and the Golden Globes, have pushed back their air dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards are still set for September 20. Despite his break from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host will take the stage to emcee the ceremony for the third time.

The full list of nominations is below — and click here for the biggest snubs and surprises.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Comedy Series

Insecure

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis-Ross, Blackish

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Nailed It

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

