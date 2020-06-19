The “feud” continues! Jimmy Kimmel announced his plans to take a break from filming Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer — and Matt Damon wasn’t too happy about it.

The 52-year-old comedian took a moment on Thursday, June 18, to tell fans that he was taking a well-deserved vacation to spend more time with his wife, Molly McNearney, and their two children, 5-year-old Jane and 3-year-old Billy. While addressing the state of the late-night show during his absence, Kimmel received an unexpected surprise from his longtime nemesis.

“I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3,130 shows, and there’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy. I’m healthy. I just need a couple of months off,” Kimmel explained as Damon, 49, suddenly emerged in the background wearing a face mask and a bathrobe. “As of Monday, our show will be on vacation for two weeks and then we’ll have new shows with a variety of guest hosts.”

The Martian actor interrupted to express his disappointment in Kimmel’s decision. “What am I gonna do?” he teased. “I haven’t been on [the show]. I’ve been back here for three months waiting to get on … because we had to leave the studio. … Maybe you heard of something called the coronavirus?”

The Good Will Hunting star and the late-night host have been playfully feuding for over a decade, and haven’t shied away from poking fun at each other in the public eye. “We don’t like each other in case you don’t know the backstory,” Kimmel explained during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Damon claimed that he hoped Kimmel would make a mistake while hosting the Oscars that year.

Four years earlier, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host gave a little insight into how their bad blood bit came to be. “We had a bad show,” he told NPR in 2013. “The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the program. And I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me … ‘I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.’ … The legs on this bit are unbelievable to me. I mean, people laugh every time I say it.”

While Kimmel won’t be returning to his show for the duration of the summer, he already has his next big gig lined up. On Tuesday, June 16, it was confirmed that the comedian would be hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards, which are set to air on September 20.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” he said in a statement after the big news was announced.