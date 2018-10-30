He can’t catch a break! Ben Affleck is an innocent bystander in pal Matt Damon’s (fake) feud with Jimmy Kimmel but still got caught in the crossfire.

Kimmel, 50, and Damon, 48, wore “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts with arrows pointing to one another during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, October 28, but Affleck ended up being the object of ridicule at one point.

“The biggest loser last night, even though his team won, really was Ben Affleck, who made the mistake of sitting between us with our shirts,” the comedian said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 29. “I believe they call it ‘collateral damage.’”

But Kimmel reserved most of his mockery for Damon. “There’s nothing worse than paying a lot of money for tickets and having to sit next to an obnoxious jerk the whole game, and that is the last time I ever use Groupon again,” he quipped. “You know he eats other people’s unfinished food off the floor? Like a rodent! Half of the game, he’s down on his hands and knees eating garbage!”

Affleck attended Game 4 of the series, as well, cheering on his beloved Boston Red Sox as they worked their way to their fourth World Series win in the last 15 years. Ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who finalized her divorce from Affleck earlier this month, was also in attendance. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the 46-year-old actress met up with new boyfriend John Miller after the game.

A source previously told Us it’s getting “pretty serious” between the Alias alum and the tech executive. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been,” another insider revealed. “It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Affleck, who recently completed a rehab stint for alcohol addiction and split with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, seems to have no problem with Garner’s new romance. “He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy,” a source told Us.

