A comedic home run! Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel continued their faux-feud at Game 5 of the World Series, both wearing “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts with arrows pointing at each other.

Damon, 48, a Boston native, opted for a red version of the shirt in support of the Red Sox, while Kimmel, 50, wore blue to rep the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Sox ended up winning the Sunday, October 28, game at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, landing their fourth World Series victory in the past 15 years. They won 5–1 at Sunday’s game, winning the series 4–1.

Damon and Kimmel’s rivalry dates back to the third season of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the late-night TV host first made his now-famous joke about running out of time for his interview with the Jason Bourne actor.

Joining the frenemies in the stands was Ben Affleck, Damon’s longtime friend, though his fashion was much more subdued. The 46-year-old also attended Game 4 of the series along with ex-wife Jennifer Garner after they finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Since splitting with Garner, 46, the Justice League actor had a one-year relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and a two-month fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. He also completed a 40-day rehab program for alcohol addiction earlier this month.

Last week, sources exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Garner is now in a relationship with businessman John Miller and that Affleck has no hard feelings about her moving on.

One source told Us that the Alias alum and Miller have “been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious.” A second source said, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that Garner and Affleck still have “immense love and respect for one another,” adding, “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

