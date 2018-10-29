Jennifer Garner had a packed schedule on Saturday, October 27! The actress met up with her new boyfriend, John Miller, after attending Game 4 of the 2018 World Series with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Garner and Affleck, both 46, as well as actress Angela Bassett were spotted sitting in the same suite at Dodgers Stadium as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Boston Red Sox. The Justice League actor wore a baseball cap in support of the Red Sox, which went on to win the MLB championship series the next night.

The exes — who share daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6 — called it quits in June 2015. They finalized their divorce earlier this month after 13 years of marriage.

Us recently broke the news that Garner is now dating Miller, 40, who is the CEO of a tech company called CaliGroup. “They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source revealed. A second insider told Us, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Miller was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell for 13 years. The estranged couple are waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork to finalize their divorce.

Affleck has no hard feelings about Garner moving on. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

