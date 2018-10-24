Technically, Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend, John Miller, is not a single man just yet. The CaliGroup CEO is still legally married to his estranged wife, Caroline Campbell.

Miller, 40, and Campbell, 38, married in April 2005. He filed for divorce from the violinist in June 2011, but they reconciled the following February. The pair filed divorce papers again in October 2014.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Miller and Campbell reached an agreement in October 2016 that they would share joint legal custody of their two children: a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. The musician — who has performed duets with artists including Andrea Bocelli, Sting, Michael Bublé and Chris Botti —also requested to continue to receive benefits from the businessman’s CaliBurger employee health plan.

An October 2017 custody order stated that if either Miller or Campbell are traveling or unavailable for overnight childcare, the custodial parent is required to offer the other parent time with their children before contacting a babysitter or another party.

Campbell said in a September 2016 declaration that she and Miller have “major differences in our personalities, communication styles and approaches toward conflict resolution.”

She continued, “John was the national debate top prizewinner in college and graduated in the top 10 percent of his Stanford Law School class in 2003. He thrives on fast paces, vigorous argument and competition. In contrast, I am a freelance musician and am verse to conflict. I rely on emotional connections and avoid verbal confrontations. Because of these differences, resolving conflicts in a fair and amicable way has been challenging at best.”

Campbell further claimed that Miller “is accustomed to being the CEO of companies he starts” and therefore “feels satisfaction from controlling me and making me pay the price for ending the marriage.”

The estranged couple reached an agreement in their divorce on Monday, October 22. They are now waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork to finalize the case.

Us broke the news that Garner, 46, and Miller have been dating for six months. A source said, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Campbell, meanwhile, is now dating businessman Christopher Estwanik. They have shared many photos together on Instagram in recent months.

For more on Garner and Miller’s romance, watch the videos above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

